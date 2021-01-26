fbpx
Sparkle, Network International Strikes Deal On Payment Cards

Sparkle, a mobile-first digital ecosystem, has partnered with Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East, to power its recently launched payment card offering. 

Sparkle, in a statement on Monday, said its new virtual and plastic debit cards were targeted at Small and Medium Enterprises as well as upwardly mobile, unbanked consumers across Nigeria.

The cards, according to the firm, will enable customers to make in-app purchases as well as pay for e-commerce and m-commerce transactions. 

The statement said the collaboration with the region’s largest payment company offers Sparkle access to Network’s years of experience and expertise in creating card solutions for emerging markets.

According to the statement, sparkle can benefit from Network’s advanced digital infrastructure and robust security protocols, avoiding the need to invest in expensive card management infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, the Founder of Sparkle, Uzoma Dozie, said, “Digital adoption and customer experience is going to be dependent on the people, platform and partnership.

“In the area of payment processing and data insights, Network International brings that to our platform, and we are truly excited about the future of the partnership and what it means for the enablement and transformational impact for Nigerians anywhere in the world who are connected to the Sparkle platform.” 

The Managing Director for Africa at Network International, Andrew Key, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic alliance with Sparkle as it seeks to further disrupt the payments offering to consumers and retailers in Nigeria.

“Building on our two decades of experience within payments and deep insight of the African market, we look forward to deploying our trusted platform and best-in-class technology towards supporting digital and financial inclusion of Nigerian consumers and businesses.”

