Sowore Sustains Gun Wound By Female Police Officer

May 31, 2021086
Activist and publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is reported to have “shot” been shot by a police operative in Abuja.

The former presidential hopeful in the 2019 election was reportedly shot on Monday by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Sowore was present at a rally with some associates when the incident occurred.

An activist, Deji Adeyanju, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Sowore has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, also said he watched the shooting live on Facebook.

He tweeted: “@YeleSowore has just been shot by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

“The criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook.”

