South-West, Northern Governors Meet Over Insecurity

January 26, 2021

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and some governors from the south-west and the north met in Ondo State to discuss the issue of insecurity.

Present at the event were the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badru Abubakar; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola.

Not Political

Speaking at the event, Makinde stated that the meeting with the association was not a political matter. He noted that the meeting was to tackle “a serious challenge we are faced with”.

He added, “We will not use criminality to solve criminality as nobody can predict what will end such. We will continue to work with our people to face the kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers who are our common enemies. We have to deal with the issue of fake news.

“We will continue to expand the economy and provide job opportunities for our people. We will continue to provide the leadership that the country needs at this time.”

The Osun State Governor Oyetola said that there was a presence of the MACBAN in his state and that he would recommend that they are present in other states.

Oyetola said, “In Osun State we have a committee made up of Farmers-Herdsmen represented by MACBAN and government representatives, standing Committee will help.

“I recommend this for other states. Sometimes it’s a question of communication. Every Nigerian has a right to stay anywhere in the country.”

South and North Filled with Instigation

Abubakar of Jigawa State stated that the south and the north was filled with instigation. He added that the instigation was perpetrated by individuals who “don’t wish” Nigeria well.

He said, “There’s so much instigation in the south and in the north by those who don’t wish the country well to cause the crisis.

“In Jigawa, criminality is very low, everyone is engaged in fighting crime, even MACBAN do arrest criminals. The Ondo Governor did not order Fulani herdsmen out of Ondo State he only said he wants to identify and profile those who will operate in the forests. Commend the collaboration among the security agencies in securing the country.”

Akeredolu called for cooperation to root out “criminals from the state”.

He also stated that farmers in the state were registered and that there was an agreement against underaged grazing and night grazing.

The governor said, “Even our Farmers are registered, we all agreed no night grazing, no underaged grazing. We will ban grazing in cities. I assure you we can all work together to chase all criminals from the state. We must be able to identify and move them out of the forest reserves. We must protect everyone living in Ondo State.”