South-west Governors Hold Meeting In Lagos To Discuss Security Issues, Oodua Investment

South-west Governors, met in Lagos state on Tuesday, to talk about the issues of interest affecting the region, as well as security challenges.

After the meeting, the governors did not provide detailed information on the outcome of the meeting.

The governors who were present at the meeting include, Dapo Abiodun, Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi, and Gboyega Oyetola, governors of Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, and Osun, respectively.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

The meeting comes on the heels of the recent attack on the Abolongo medium custodial centre in Oyo state.

The correctional facility, located in Oyo town, came under attack by gunmen on Friday night, killing some security operatives and freeing hundreds of inmates.

In his address to journalists after the meeting, the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-west Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, stated that part of their deliberations was on the security situation in the region.

He also noted that part of what was discussed was the Oodua Investment Company Limited, a conglomerate owned by the south-west states.

He, however, said the forum was not willing to share details about the meeting with the public.

“We, the six governors of the south-west under the south-west governors’ forum, met today and deliberated on a number of issues that we have in common,” he said.

“We also deliberated on our common heritage, which is the Oodua group of companies, and at at the end of the day, we agreed on a few things. A number of them that have to do with security is not what we want to discuss in the open.

“This short address is just to let you know we had this meeting and we arrived at a few things which we don’t want to discuss in the open.”