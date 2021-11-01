South West Accounts For 80 Percent of Customs Annual Revenue

November 1, 2021 195

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) earns over 80 percent of its annual income from south-western states namely; Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Oyo States, according to an investigation by SHIPS & PORTS.

The Nigeria Customs Service generates revenue from import and excise duties.

Customs data reveals that the four south-west states make up 80.48 percent of the NCS revenue, with Lagos State accounting for 75.975 percent, while Ogun, Ondo and Oyo contribute 1.249 percent, 0.004 percent, and 3.142 percent.

Also, the data revealed that the south-west is host to 14 of the 36 Customs Area Commands in the country. The Area Commands and their annual revenue contributions to the Customs coffers are; Apapa (30.359%), PTML (11.911%), Tin Can (25.367%), Tin Can II (1.143%), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (1.502%) and Lagos Industrial (1.065%). Others are Murtala Muhammed Cargo (4.211%), Murtala Muhammed International (0.04%), Seme (0.377%), Ogun I (0.007%), Ogun II (1.242%), Ondo (0.004%), Oyo (3.142%) and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A (0.11%).

READ ALSO: G20 Leaders Adopt 15 Percent Global Minimum Corporate Tax

Customs Area Commands in the south-south zone come a distant second to the south-west in revenue generation. The five Area Commands spread across the six states in the region collectively generate 14.854% of the NCS revenue. The commands are Cross River/Akwa Ibom (0.816%), Delta/Edo (1.643%), Oil & Gas (1.225%), Port Harcourt I (4.16%) and Port Harcourt II Onne (7.01%).

The NCS records its least earnings from the north-east geopolitical zone, consisting of Adaawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Tarama and Yobe states. Collectively, the zone accounts for a paltry 0.033% of the revenue of Nigeria Customs Service. The Customs Area Commands in the region are Adamawa, which collects 0.011% of the NCS annual revenue, Bauchi/Gombe (0%), Borno/Yobe (0.011%) and FOU Zone D (0.011%).