South-east Governors Resolve To End IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Directive

October 6, 2021 123

South-east state Governors have stated that they will take necessary steps to discourage the sit-at-home orders in the region.

The governors reached the decision following their meeting which took place in Enugu.

The region has been witnessing attacks by persons alleged to be enforcing the sit-at-home order by the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to a communique issued after the meeting on Tuesday, the governors stated that most of those issuing such orders do not reside in the country, and as such, do not realize the impact of such directives on ordinary citizens.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 6, 2021

“The Governors and leaders of the South East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings,” the communique reads.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“The meeting resolved that Governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

The governors also agreed that the regional security outfit, Ebube Agu, which was unveiled in April, is “launched in all the South East States and laws passed in the various South East States before the end of 2021”.

Also, according to the governors, a report received from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo socio-cultural organization, on issues of marginalization affecting the region will be discussed with the federal government.

The governors also agreed to collaborate with security agencies to tackle the security challenges affecting the south-east.

“The meeting received the committee report from Ohanaeze on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohanaeze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youths,” they said.

“The meeting agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East.

“The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra State come November 6th, 2021.

“The meeting commended all groups and the clergy for their efforts at interfacing with our youths. The meeting mandated our clergymen, bishops, CAN, Ohanaeze, and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with our youths.”