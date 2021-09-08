fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeignNEWSLETTER

South Africa’s Economy Maintains Growth In Fourth Quarter

September 8, 2021079
South Africa's Economy Maintains Growth In Fourth Quarter

South Africa recorded a fourth consecutive quarter of economic growth between April and June, the national statistics agency said Tuesday, while warning the current quarter could be less rosy because of violent looting in July.

The continent’s most industrialised country saw its gross domestic product (GDP) rise by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2021, following a 1 percent increase in the first quarter over the October to December 2020 period.

“Despite the gains made… the economy is 1.4 percent smaller” than before the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics South Africa announced in a statement.

GDP plunged when authorities implemented a first hard lockdown in March last year, closing borders and shutting non-essential businesses for over a month.

Rolling restrictions have since continued to stifle economic activity, with a curfew and lockdown measures still in place as the country battles with a prolonged third coronavirus wave.

GDP “has seen consistent growth since that (March 2020) shock, but not enough to return to pre-Covid-19 levels,” Stats SA said. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Already in recession before the pandemic, South Africa took another blow in July when a deadly spree of unrest and looting flared after the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma.

READ ALSO: Buhari Expresses Gratitude To S’Arabia For Oil Production Concession to Nigeria

At least 40,000 businesses were vandalised in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province and the financial hub Johannesburg, costing the country billions in losses.

Stats SA said the impact of that “severe economic disruption” would show in third quarter GDP results, scheduled for release in December.

The main drivers of this year’s second quarter growth were transport and communications industries, personal services and trade.

Household consumption expenditure increased by 0.5 percent and exports rose four percent — mainly due to growing trade in minerals, precious stones and vehicles among others.

South Africa’s economy shrank seven percent last year because of the pandemic, its first annual contraction in 11 years.

AFP

About Author

South Africa’s Economy Maintains Growth In Fourth Quarter
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Serena Williams NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 24, 20200272

 Serena Williams Suffers Defeat at Australian Open

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  Serena Williams tumbled out of the Australian Open in the third round on Friday, eliminated by an opponent who had previously been one of her least dauntin
Read More
Lebanese Community Donates Relief Materials, Ambulance To Lagos State COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200194

COVID-19: Lebanese Community Donates Relief Materials, Ambulance To Lagos State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lebanese Community in Lagos has donated gift items worth about 67.5 million naira and an Ambulance to the Lagos State Government. This is a bid to furth
Read More
Increase In Electricity Tariff Insensitive, Manufacturers Lament NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 8, 20161225

NEMSA to Phase Out Use of Wooden Poles for Electricity Transmission

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Managing Director of National Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA), Mr Peter Ewesor, has said that the organisation will phase out the use of woode
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.