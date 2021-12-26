fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero, Desmond Tutu, Dies At Age 90

December 26, 20210108
South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero, Desmond Tutu, Dies At Age 90

South Africa’s archbishop and one of the leaders of the anti-apartheid movement, Desmond Tutu, has passed at the age of 90.

The death of the activist clergyman was announced by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement on Sunday.

The statement which was issued on behalf of the Tutu family called the late Desmond Tutu a man who “turned his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others.”

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” the statement reads.

Medical Council Stops N900,000 Fee Imposed On Foreign-Trained Doctors

“He wanted the world to know that he had prostate cancer and that the sooner it is detected, the better the chance of managing it.

“Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning.”

Tutu was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his campaign of non-violent opposition to South Africa’s white minority rule.

About Author

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero, Desmond Tutu, Dies At Age 90
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Busola Dakolo COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
June 29, 20190423

COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Reacts to Busola’s Rape Allegation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abiodun Fatoyinbo, has denied the rape allegations levelled against him by Timi Dakolo’s
Read More
COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSSPORTS
March 29, 20160224

Wenger Certain of Future at Arsenal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Arsene Wenger has “no doubt” he would still be the manager of Arsenal next season despite pressures from the club’s supporters to end his
Read More
Nigeria's Records 505 New Cases Of COVID COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20200426

Nigeria Sees Decline in COVID-19 Daily Figure, Records 298 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded 298 new cases of the Coronavirus disease. This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 49,068. 36,497 people have been disch
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.