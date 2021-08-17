fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVER

South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria

August 17, 20210167
South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria

South African bank, Absa, has put on hold plans to expand its operations to Nigeria, the interim Chief Executive, Jason Quinn, said on Monday.

Nigerian expanion has been one of thge bank’s African ambitions, with the former Chief Executive, Maria Ramos, planning to double the group’s market share in Africa with this strategy.

Quinn told Reuters that the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, had disrupted the plans.

He said that shortly after the bank announced about 14-fold rise in half-year profit, it intends to concentrate on its current business lines.

“As I look at it now, I’d rather we focus on capturing the opportunity that we currently preside over, as opposed to looking for new ones,” he said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Vaccine: FG Commences Second Phase

Absa has previously said it would look to enter other markets like Ethiopia and Egypt in its bid to become a “truly pan-African bank”.

 It has now combined its South African operations with those elsewhere on the continent, which Quinn said he hoped would lead to a pick-up in units that have lagged.

A hefty drop in bad debt charges helped drive the boom in Absa’s headline earnings per share (HEPS), which rose to 984.6 cents ($0.6685) in the six months to June 30 from 67.7 cents a year earlier.

Its interim HEPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, were also 7 percent higher than in 2019. Quinn said the results showed the bank’s strategic decisions were largely the right ones.

About Author

South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Trans Forcados Pipeline COVEROIL & GAS
May 20, 20190253

Fire Outbreak at Trans Forcados Pipeline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A fire incident has occurred at a spill site along the Trans Forcados Pipeline within the Chanomi Creeks in Yeye community of Burutu Local Government Area o
Read More
July 15, 20140105

UBA Unveils Salary Advance Credit Card For Workers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has launched a new product named ‘U-Advance Card, a payment card that allows workers that operate a salary account with
Read More
Bulls Crush Trading Activities, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 8, 20190219

Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All-Share Index falls by 0.45 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading at the stock market resumed for the new week on a bearish note as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index fell by 0.45 percent to close at
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.