South African Airways Set To Commence Lagos Flights December

November 21, 2021 107

South African Airways (SAA) has stated that it will be resuming flight operations on its Johannesburg-Lagos route on December 12, 2021.

The airline’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kgokolo, made the announcement in a statement released on Friday.

The airline suspended commercial flight operations in March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and operational challenges.

He stated that the Johannesburg- Lagos service would operate thrice weekly with plans to grow the frequencies to daily subsequently.

“This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies,” Kgokolo said.

Kgokolo said the service is part of SAA’s gradual growth strategy, having resumed operations in September 2021.

“Our intention is to continue to develop our route network driven by passenger demand and revenue potential. We are constantly evaluating opportunities, both locally, regionally, and internationally,” he added.

“After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming onboard our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. We continue to be a safe carrier and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose -to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines.”

According to Kgokolo, the Johannesburg-Lagos flights would service the tourism market in South Africa and Nigeria now that international travel restrictions are being revised.