fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER

South African Airways Set To Commence Lagos Flights December

November 21, 20210107
South African Airways Set To Commence Lagos Flights December

South African Airways (SAA) has stated that it will be resuming flight operations on its Johannesburg-Lagos route on December 12, 2021.

The airline’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kgokolo, made the announcement in a statement released on Friday.

The airline suspended commercial flight operations in March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and operational challenges.

Emirates Airline Postpones Resumption Of Flight Operations Till Nov 30

He stated that the Johannesburg- Lagos service would operate thrice weekly with plans to grow the frequencies to daily subsequently.

“This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies,” Kgokolo said.

Kgokolo said the service is part of SAA’s gradual growth strategy, having resumed operations in September 2021.

“Our intention is to continue to develop our route network driven by passenger demand and revenue potential. We are constantly evaluating opportunities, both locally, regionally, and internationally,” he added.

“After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming onboard our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. We continue to be a safe carrier and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose -to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines.”

According to Kgokolo, the Johannesburg-Lagos flights would service the tourism market in South Africa and Nigeria now that international travel restrictions are being revised.

About Author

South African Airways Set To Commence Lagos Flights December
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 20, 20156161

United States Airlines Expect Mega Traffic For Summer Trips

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to an industry trade group, leading United States airlines are expecting massive sales for summer air travel as international flights carry an all
Read More
October 10, 20160202

Nigeria’s Power Supply Gets $2.5billion Boost from Malaysia Firm

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria-based Malaysian Company, Bionas has flagged off a $2.5billion investment to boost power supply in Nigeria through the production of bio-fuel and was
Read More
Naira Is In the “Best Possible Health It Can Be...", Says Garba Shehu COVERMEDIANEWSLETTER
July 22, 20190313

Twitter Trolls Directed at President Buhari’s Media Aide Garba Shehu over ‘What is Oby?’ Comment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, is facing backlash over a comment he made about Oby Ezekwesili,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.