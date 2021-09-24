fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER

South African Airways Emerges From Bankruptcy, Resumes Operations

September 24, 20210137
South African Airways Emerges From Bankruptcy, Resumes Operations

South Africa’s embattled national airline on Thursday flew its first plane since March 2020 after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings.

Passengers on the South African Airways (SAA) flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town were greeted on their departure by singing and dancing airline staff.

Once Africa’s second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, SAA had survived for decades on government bailouts and was shedding routes even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The government agreed in June to sell a 51-percent stake to a group of investors called the Takatso Consortium, opening the way to a potential injection of $200 million (171 million euros).

READ ALSO: World Logistics Passport Welcomes Nigeria As A Strategic Hub In West Africa

Even after a state bailout of more than $500 million (426 million euros) and a restructuring of its debt, the airline only emerged from bankruptcy after slashing hundreds of jobs.

In addition to the domestic route that resumed on Thursday, SAA plans to begin regional services next week to Accra, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Harare and Maputo.

Chief finance officer Fikile Mhlonto said this week that the airline’s fleet is down to six planes, from a previous 46.

SAA low-cost subsidiary Mango remains grounded and in bankruptcy proceedings.

AFP

About Author

South African Airways Emerges From Bankruptcy, Resumes Operations
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

State of States NEWSLETTERspecial post
April 5, 20180600

BudgIT Publishes 2018 Facts Sheet on 36 States, FCT

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram                     Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram
Read More
NCAA Cautions Pilots, Airline Operators On Adverse Weather AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 14, 20200275

FG Cuts Passengers Arrival Time before Flight to 90 minutes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has announced the reduction of arrival time for passengers from three hours to one hour and a half before departure for domestic flig
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 12, 20170309

FGN Bond Prices Leap on Bargain Hunting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Local Over The Counter bond prices appreciated (and yields decreased) across the maturities tracked following renewed bargain hunting activity and boost in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.