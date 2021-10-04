South Africa Leads Nigeria As Country With Highest Digital Satisfaction In Africa

October 4, 2021 71

A report by a cybersecurity firm, Surfashark, showed that South Africa topped the list of African countries with the highest digital quality of life.

Nigeria, on the list, came in at the 82nd position, while South Africa came in at number 68.

On a regional level, Nigeria is ranked 5th out of the 18 African countries indexed, with South African topping the list.

In the Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index 2021, 110 countries were surveyed, ranking them “in terms of digital wellbeing based on five pillars: internet quality, internet affordability, e-infrastructure, e-government, and e-security,” the report explained.

Globally, Denmark topped the list for the second consecutive year, while South Korea, a new entrant, settled on the number two spot above Finland and Israel.

The United States, from the 22nd position, moved to the 5th position, with the report noting that its propellants were “significant improvements in internet quality and e-infrastructure.”

On individual continents, countries were ranked as ordered: in the Americas, the United States topped the list; in Asia, South Korea led the list; in Africa, South Africa enjoyed the top spot; and in Oceania, Australia best its peers.

On internet affordability, the DQL noted that residents of Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mali paid the highest for the internet.

Remarking on the report, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vytautas Kaziukonis, said, “Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies.

“That is why, for the third year in a row, we continue the Digital Quality of Life research, which provides a robust global outlook into how countries excel digitally.

“The index sets the basis for meaningful discussions about how digital advancement impacts a country’s prosperity and where improvements can be made.”

The Digital Quality of Life Index is underpinned by five pillars including internet quality, internet affordability, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government.