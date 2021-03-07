fbpx
SON Unveils New Standards For COVID-19 Medical Supplies, Others

March 7, 2021093
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Governing Council has approved 96 new Nigerian Industrial Standards for use in the country.

The new standards will be applied  in the production of COVID-19 medical equipments, Chemical Technology, Electrical/Electronics, Food/Agriculture, Textile/Leather and Services sectors, the SON said in a statement.

According to the agency, the industrial standards are part of its mandate to achieve food security and quality health for the country.

The approval was granted at the first meeting of the council following the appointment of Mallam Farouk Salim as the Director General.

This brings the total number of standards approved by SON Governing Council to 264 in year 2020, following the earlier approval of 168 Standards.

The Council Chairman, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, commended the new SON helmsman for being able to convene the Council meeting few months after his appointment in spite of the challenges of the health pandemic and other socio-economic events.

He pointed out that the newly approved standards were significant, given the scope of their coverage.

According to him, the approved standards include the essentials for the production of medical and other supplies required for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic such as syringes, face barriers, alcohol based hand sanitizer and medical electrical equipment.

Other standards regulate health and safety measures for tourism and hospitality establishments – Post COVID-19 Pandemic  Resumption, among others.

He outlined others of great economic, regulatory and industrial importance to include standards for agricultural, petroleum and automobile gas products, electrical/electronic standards for smart energy meters and renewable energy.

According to him, these standards support the Federal Government policies, strategic priorities and plans.

The chairman, who was represented by Dr. Halilu Hamma, formally congratulated Mallam Salim on his appointment and assured him of the full support of the council members via a harmonious working relationship based on mutual trust and respect.

He promised to improve the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness in delivering SON’s mandate to Nigerians.

