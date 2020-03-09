SON to Launch Sealed Code to Tackle Fake Products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has concluded plans to unveil sealed code to enable consumers to detect fake products in the markets.

The SON Coordinator in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Dimka Gambo, who made this known at Business to Business monthly session in Abuja said that the code would be inaugurated this year.

Gambo explained that when that was inaugurated, the unregistered products using standard organisation certified logo would be easily detected.

He however said porous borders and smuggling activities were reason for the influx of unregistered products in the country.

Meanwhile, the coordinator disclosed that in line with the policy of the Federal Government on ease of doing business, SON had offered 50 per cent subsidy on standard services provided by SON to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said this development was put in place to boost the SMEs in the country.

According to him, apart from this discount, the organisation also gives technical assistance to SMEs to enable such segments of business to grow.

The coordinator reiterated SON’s commitment to ensure the country got rid of fake and substandard products.

The Convener of the business to business group, Dr Mustapha Popoola, had earlier urged Federal Government to come up with policy that would put into consideration the dynamic nature of every part of the country for business to thrive.

Popoola said there was need to take cognisant of diversity of various cities in the country pointing out that the model that worked in Kano state might not work in Lagos or elsewhere.