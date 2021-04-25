fbpx
SON Seizes Fake Tyres Worth N600m

April 25, 2021099
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it has seized fake tyres worth about N600 million at a warehouse located in a remote area in Ogun State.

The agency disclosed this during an enforcement exercise in Ogun State on Friday.

The Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that the tyres were stuffed in over 100 containers, which had compromised the integrity of the tyres.

He expressed worry over the continued absence of the SON at the nation’s ports.

Salim said the fight against substandard goods was best fought at the points of entry.

According to him, the seizure was not punitive but to ensure that the tyres did not find their way into the nation’s markets.

The DG said, ‘’This is a very dangerous situation because people’s lives are at stake and our roads are not safe because of something like this.

“We have no idea how these tyres got into this country; we are not at the ports and it did not come through us and they do not have papers with us that the goods have been cleared.”

If SON had been at the ports, he said, there was no way the entry of about 100 containers would have eluded the notice of its men.

He said, “It is a very dangerous trend and this is why we are still emphasising that the best way to enforce it is to be at the point of entry.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

