Someone Is Trying To Blackmail Me With My Sex Tape – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she is being blackmailed over a sex tape. She noted that the tape contains explicit images of her and her current lover.

She made the disclosure during an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1. Tiwa noted that the situation had left her lover upset with the development.

She said, “Yesterday I was leaving a radio station and I was in my car when my road manager sent me a message. She said I should check my phone. I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, wow! I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier. The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now.

“The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do. The person is asking for money now. The person I am dating is going crazy too. My manager asked how much the person is asking for. “

The singer further added that she has decided not to pay those blackmailing her for ‘doing something natural’.

“When I later woke up, I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line or even two years later, you are going to come back again. Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural.”