Some Registration Process To Still Be Handled Manually – CAC

April 3, 2021 45

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) informs Nigerians that some registration processes can still be conducted manually.

The statement was issued by the commission’s management on Thursday, adding that this would be ongoing despite “the closure of the window on manual submission of Registration Applications”.

Manual submissions had been reduced following the commission’s embrace of an electronic system of submission.

Listed as part of the process that could still be handled manually include the alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association, the Amendment of Constitution, among others.

The commission stated, “The General Public and our Esteemed Customers are aware of the closure of the window on manual submission of Registration Applications which took place on the 31st March 2021 following the deployment of an end-to-end electronic registration solution.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Extends NIN-SIM Integration to May

“However, the Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:

Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association

Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)

Amendment of Constitution

Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees

It added that manual submissions of post-incorporation applications would also be accepted.

“In addition, the Commission shall continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before 31st March 2021 provided that such applications (accompanied with evidence of payment and query worksheet) shall be forwarded to reach the Commission not later than 30th April 2021,” the commission added.