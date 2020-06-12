Some Politicians are Importing Thugs, Firearms into Edo State – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says he received intelligence reports on some politicians who are importing thugs and firearms into the state to cause mayhem.

In a statement on Thursday, in Benin, the state capital, Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communications strategy, said hoodlums are being imported into the state through riverine communities.

He said the government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who violate the law.

“The Edo State Government has received intelligence reports that some unscrupulous politicians are mobilising hoodlums from neighbouring states to come into Edo through the riverine communities and other land borders, to cause mayhem,” he said.

“We want to put the public on alert and warn them to be wary of strange faces and movements in their neigbhourhoods. Once such suspicious persons are identified, members of the public are advised to alert security agencies and the government so that appropriate action will be taken.

“In this light, we warn those stockpiling arms and plotting to cause mayhem to be assured that the government will spare nothing in ensuring that they are identified, arrested and brought to justice, no matter who they are.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is charged with the duty of protecting the lives and property of Edo people. He will not abdicate this role because of political expediency.

“This is why he signed the gazette to ensure proper management of political gatherings, a move that was informed by the insights from an epidemiological study conducted by researchers at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).”

As the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19 approaches, things are heating up in the state as Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), remain at loggerheads.

Oshiomhole and his faction are said to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu as consensus candidate against the governor who is seeking reelection.

The APC primary election is scheduled for June 22.

Source: The Cable