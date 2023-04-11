Soludo Urges State’s IRS To Generate Revenue

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has charged newly appointed members of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), describing the agency as the “lifeblood” of any government.

Soludo made the announcement on Monday at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, during the inauguration of board members.

The Anambra governor reminded the appointed memnbers that the state has yet to generate up to N3 billion per month in IGR and that a 180 percent turnaround in state revenue is required because the 2023 budget is dependent on it.

Similarly, the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation Board was inaugurated with the charge of bringing about a positive disruptive change in the sector and bridging the state’s millions of housing deficit.

The board, chaired by former Anambra Deputy Governor Emeka Sibeudu, was also tasked with developing housing structures that would meet the needs of the people.

The chairman pledged his full commitment to bringing about disruptive change in the state’s housing development.

The revenue board will meet with the governor every three months for evaluation, whereas the housing board will construct model estates.