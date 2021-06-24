fbpx
Soludo Emerges Winner Of Anambra State APGA Guber Primary

June 24, 20210165
A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo has emerged as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

The primary election was held on Wednesday in Awka, the capital of Anambra state.

The number of accredited delegates at the election totalled 795, out of which 792 votes were cast.

The former CBN polled 740 votes to triumph over other contenders, Ezenwankwo Christopher who scored 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe who had 4 votes, and Okolo Chibuzor who got seven votes.

The Govenor of the Anambra State, Willie Obiano and other key party figures were present at the primary election.

A mild drama ensued, while the primary was ongoing, a faction national working committee of a faction of the party headed by Jude Okeke announced that Charles Soludo had been suspended.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 24, 2021

The factional national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere stated that Soludo was barred following what it termed activities threatening the party’s unity.

Soludo declared his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state in Fevruary.

The ex-CBN chief pledged to use his international network to bring transformation to Anambra State.

Soludo praised the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, describing him as one of the best in the country.

“Anambra is doing well under Obiano and my mission is to continue and complete all the legacy projects of the governor,” he had said.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

