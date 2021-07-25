fbpx

Solskjaer Signs New 3-year Deal With Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United Manager has signed a new three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The Norwegian, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year.

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.”

Solskjaer led United to a second-place finish in last season’s Premier League while losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal.

However, the 48-year-old, who this week added England winger Jadon Sancho to his squad, has his eyes firmly on the biggest prizes in English and European football.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey,” he said.

“Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

