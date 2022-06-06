Solewant Group Plans Oil & Gas Sector Expansion

Solewant Group claims to be entering the next phase of its extensive development with a series of oil and gas investments and expansions.

The company also stated that it was devoted to providing top oil and gas companies in Nigeria with steel pipe, metals, and specialty coating solutions as an excellent business partner.

This was said by the group while commemorating its 22-year devotion to the secrpo.

In a statement, the Managing Director of the company, Solomon Ewanehi, while commemorating the anniversary, said, “Solewant is now entering the next phase of its extensive development through a series of investments and expansions.

“During the past 22 years, the group has built a strong reputation of excellence in offering its clients top-notch customer service and a record of helping the clients focus on their business success.

“We provide support to the oil, gas, water, chemical processing, mining, refining, transportation and marine industries.”

He added, “We have redefined our business model in the economically strong African country over this time, in the provision of steel pipes, fabrication, construction, protecting metals and concrete surfaces.