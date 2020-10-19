Soldiers Cordon Mararaba/Nyanya Road, To Deny Protesters Access

October 19, 2020 23

Soldiers have mounted checkpoints along the Mararaba/Nyanya road linking Nasarawa State to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The soldiers on Monday morning mounted the checkpoints, blocking Aya roundabout, the scene of planned #EndSARS protests.

Some passengers are forced to walk as some commercial vehicles stayed off the roads for fear of being stuck in traffic while the popular aya roundabout is occupied by officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.

Protesters had defied Sunday night rain and camped overnight outside CBN headquarters protesting police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ which is kicking off across the country this week is not targeted at the #EndSARS protests.

A statement issued by the Army Spokesperson Musa Sagir on Saturday noted that the exercise, scheduled to commence from October 20 to December 31, 2020, has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.

“For the records, Exercise Crocodile Smile is a yearly exercise in the Nigerian Army calendar/forecast of events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year,” the statement read in part.

Source: Channels TV