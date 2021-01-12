fbpx
Soldier Convicted of Murder To Die By Firing Squad

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSLETTER

Soldier Convicted of Murder To Die By Firing Squad

January 12, 2021018
Soldier Convicted of Murder To Die By Firing Squad

A Nigerian soldier, Trooper Azunna Maduabuch has been sentenced to death by firing by a court-martial after he was found guilty for the murder of the adjutant of his unit, one Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi was shot by Maduabuch in July 2020, at point-blank range, in Bama Local Government of Borno State after he refused to grant him a welfare pass.

READ ALSO: FG To Fund 2021 Budget With N1.49tn Non-Oil Revenue

The court-martial was held in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri. on Tuesday, it found the accused guilty of the charge and has sentenced him to death by firing squad.

Four other soldiers were arraied for manslaughter and sentenced to various years of imprisonment.

One of the soldiers Sergeant Sani Ishaya is sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi gets two years, Private Musa Bala, and Private Abdulraheed Adamu gets one-year imprisonment each.

About Author

Soldier Convicted of Murder To Die By Firing Squad
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Rice AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSLETTER
December 5, 2018057

Nigeria to End Rice Importation by 2020

Policy Adviser, John Kufuor Foundation (JKF), Hon. Abraham Dwuma, says rice importation into Nigeria would end by 2020 due to the country’s potentials in rice production. Dwuma who made this known to
Read More
The sustained rise in global crude oil prices has raised the landing cost of imported petrol closer to the current pump prices of the product in the country and appears to have caused a return to the petrol subsidy era. COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 15, 20200288

No Turning Back on Deregulation of Petrol Price – FG

The federal government on Monday crossed the line of no reversal of its policy on the removal of subsidy on petroleum. Despite organized labours rejection of the federal government’s policies wh
Read More
Naira Sees Gain in I&E Window BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 19, 2020091

Nigeria’s Exchange Rate Suffers Marginal Decline at NAFEX Window, Closes at ₦385.98

Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated marginally closing at N385.98 during intraday trading on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. In a similar development, the exchange rate at the parallel m
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon