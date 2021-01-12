Soldier Convicted of Murder To Die By Firing Squad

January 12, 2021 18

A Nigerian soldier, Trooper Azunna Maduabuch has been sentenced to death by firing by a court-martial after he was found guilty for the murder of the adjutant of his unit, one Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi was shot by Maduabuch in July 2020, at point-blank range, in Bama Local Government of Borno State after he refused to grant him a welfare pass.

The court-martial was held in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri. on Tuesday, it found the accused guilty of the charge and has sentenced him to death by firing squad.

Four other soldiers were arraied for manslaughter and sentenced to various years of imprisonment.

One of the soldiers Sergeant Sani Ishaya is sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi gets two years, Private Musa Bala, and Private Abdulraheed Adamu gets one-year imprisonment each.