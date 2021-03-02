Solar Panels, Inverter Prices In Nigeria

March 2, 2021 37

Both individuals and governments globally are looking to generate electricity using price-friendly renewable energy channels, and solar inverters, especially in Nigeria, have been found to be most useful in countries with poor electricity supply.

In Nigeria, with persisting epileptic power supply, many have turned to the use of solar inverters to generate power without having to rely on the distribution of power from power Distribution Companies (DisCos).

As a safer, due to carbon emissions, and less noisy alternative to generators, solar inverters have rapidly positioned themselves in the electricity-generation game as the go-to option.

If you seek cost-optimised means of generating power, then you are in the right place, as we will be sharing with you the prices of solar inverters in Nigeria.

Why Solar Inverters Are Worth It

Solar inverters, unlike other sources, generate power from, as the name implies, solar energy.

It is described as an “off grid” solar power system.

Breaking this down a bit, solar inverters are also photovoltaic (PV) inverters that convert direct current out into a utility frequency alternating current.

More explanation: solar energy gets trapped by the solar panel and converts into energy that is used in various environments.

As stated earlier, solar inverters do not leave carbon footprint like generators so, making them one of the safest sources of power generation.

How Are Solar Inverters Powered?

They are powered by batteries that are “heavy duty”, the ability to carry the amount of power needed to keep the inverter running.

These types of batteries are ones you will find in big vehicles like power trucks.

Types of Inverters

Grid-Tie Inverters: These are solar inverters that can be connected to the grid directly without needing to reach for the changeover switch.

Hybrid Inverters: They are mostly used in residential areas and also offices and come with the features of standard inverters with the power support of the solar system.

String Inverters: These ones do not support inverter batteries, as they connected to the device directly.

Off-Grid Inverters: You cannot connect off-grid inverters directly to a power grid. To use this type of inverter with a power grid, you would need to have a changeover switch.

Micro Inverters: This inverter shares a similarity with string inverters, the only significant difference is the fact that it is installed to one panel, while the string inverter can be attached to various panels.

Where To Buy Solar Inverters

To get a solar inverter, you can visit here.

Prices of solar inverters in Nigeria

2.4 KVA solar inverter 24 vos – N48,000

2 KVA Blue Gate 24 vos solar inverter – N69,000

800 VA solar inverter with 40 amp Mppt charge controller in-built – N80,000

Solar N inverter power energy – N200,000

Bluegate 1.5KVA / 24V – N87,500

MTN Solar Inverter (Lumos) – N20,000 (N4,500/month)

Luminous 850VA / 12V – N64,000

Luminous 1.5KVA / 24V – N90,000

1000 W portable solar power inverter + 12v/100ah battery + solar panels – N157,000

1000 W power inverter + 2 12v/100ah batteries + solar panels – N293,000

5 KVA solar power inverter system – N2,822, 085

1400 VA 1.4 KVA hybrid solar power inverter UPS (All in one) – N55,000

Novel solar 1 KVA pure sine wave inverter – N70,000

2.7 KVA inverter with full solar system – N350,000

Prag 1.2KVA / 12V – N61,900

Prag 2.5KVA / 24V – N100,900

Mercury 2KVA Spirit Plus – N175,000

Mercury 3KVA Spirit Plus – N185,000

PSC Solar Xantra 1.5KVA / 24V – N99,500

PSC Solar Xantra 2.5KVA / 24V – N214,900