Solanke-Ebhojie Joins BCG Nigeria As Partner

April 3, 20220161

Leading global management consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Oluseun Solanke-Ebhojie as a new Partner and Associate Director. The appointment took effect on March 21, 2022.

The new partner has over 20 years of experience working directly for and advising multinational and local companies and strategic investors primarily in the upstream oil and gas sector. Her work covers large transformation efforts, including addressing performance improvement, strategy, operational improvement, people strategy, E & P finance strategy.

Solanke-Ebhojie has established a track record of success in oil and gas in Europe and Africa working with Shell International E & P, Engie and a leading African independent oil and gas player. She holds an MEng degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, London. She is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Nigeria.

In her new position as Partner and Associate Director, Solanke-Ebhojie will lead the BCG’s energy and infrastructure practice in Nigeria. She will formulate effective energy management plans for a broad range of clients and improve their operational efficiency.

She will also be focused on developing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programmes, facilitating energy transition initiatives as well as exploring other opportunities to deliver value to leading players in the oil and gas, power and integrated energy industry.  She is poised to provide valuable insights and strategies on planning and implementation of new infrastructure installations and upgrades across different sectors of the economy.

While welcoming Solanke-Ebhojie to the BCG leadership team, Tolu Oyekan, Partner and Head of BCG Nigeria, said her appointment is consistent with the firm’s dedication to building a diverse and inclusive team of experts.

 “We are thrilled to welcome Solanke-Ebhojie to the team. This is a tremendous start of a new career journey and we are confident that her wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector will be a valuable asset that will contribute to maintain BCG’s market leadership as a leading management consulting firm in Nigeria,” Oyekan said.

“We believe that in her new role, she will be instrumental to helping the organizations we work with embrace transformation, grow and be competitive in the industry. With her dedication, unique skills and experience, we are convinced that she will make a strong contribution to quality service delivery to our clients and explore the opportunities for their growth.”

Speaking on the appointment, Solanke-Ebhojie expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with BCG Lagos, pledging to strengthen the strong work culture within the team to ensure growth. She equally pledged to provide the right mentorship and exposure that will further burnish BCG’s leadership credentials.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins

