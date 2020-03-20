Sokoto State Orders State, Private Tertiary Universities to Shut Down

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the closure of all State and privately-owned tertiary institutions across Sokoto State for 30 days.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Bashir Garba, in a statement issued to journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Nura Bello, in Sokoto.

Professor Garba said the measure was taken in line with the decision arrived by the Governors of the North West Zone held in Kaduna.

The Commissioner said that the closure of the institutions is to take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

He further explained that the decision is part of the precautionary measures adopted against the Coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, commended the heads of tertiary institutions for ensuring good sanitary conditions and enlightenment of both Staff and Students in their various institutions.

Commenting the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pharmacist Almustapha Othman Ali described the decision as timely and commended the state government for its concern to the health condition of its people.

The Permanent Secretary urged all relevant authorities of the institutions to comply with the directive and continue to enlighten staff and students on the need for proper sanitation.

Source: VON