Sokoto Killings: You Are On A Ticking Time Bomb – Buhari Tells Bandits

October 19, 2021085
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that bandits are presently on a “ticking clock”, as they will be “destroyed” soon.

Buhari made the remark in reaction to the attack the resulted in the death of over 30 people in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state.

A market area in the community came under the deadly attack by gunmen market in area, between Sunday and Monday.

The spokesman to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, quoted his principal as saying that the gunmen will soon no longer have no hiding place.

“The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking, as you will no longer have a place to hide,” the commander-in-chief said.

“The(se) bandits are currently under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rearguard action of criminals under pressure. But they will have no place to hide and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity.”

Buhari stated that his administration is committed to“more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity of life”.

He advised Nigerians to be patient as security agencies work to improve safety across the country.

