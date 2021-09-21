fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOM

Sokoto Govt Shuts Telecoms Services In Fight Against Banditry

September 21, 2021059
Sokoto Govt Shuts Telecoms Services In Fight Against Banditry

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced the shutdown of telecommunications networks in 14 Local Government Areas in the state as part of the efforts to fight banditry.

The governor made this known in an interview with the Voice of America (VoA) Hausa Service, on Monday.

The governor said the state sought approval from the Federal Government before enforcing the network ban.

According to him, the affected council areas are the most vulnerable to bandit attacks in the state.

“Due to the ongoing military successes in Zamfara State, the bandits are fleeing to Sokoto,” Tambuwal said.

He listed some of the affected LGAs as Tambuwal, Dange Shuni, Goronyo, and Tangaza, where some bandits were burnt to ashes on Saturday.

The governments of Katsina and Zamfara had earlier this month shut down networks in their states.

Among the affected local governments are

About Author

Sokoto Govt Shuts Telecoms Services In Fight Against Banditry
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 20, 20160177

Telecos Connect 227million Telephone Lines in 15 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Telecommunications operators have in the country have connected a combined total of 227 million telephone lines in the last 15 years of the telephony revolu
Read More
Buhari COVERIT/TELECOM
August 8, 20190213

ICT Stakeholders Tell Buhari to Give Assent to Data Protection Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Information and Communication Technology (ICT) stakeholders have stressed the need for Nigeria to have a data protection law that will address issues of dat
Read More
November 18, 20156158

Airtel Sacks Workers as It Moves to Restructure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Airtel Nigeria on Tuesday said it had sacked some of its employees to enable it to reposition the business and “reinforce its competitiveness in the market
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.