fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Sokoto Government Relaxes 24-hour Curfew

May 16, 20220142
Sokoto Govt Relaxes 24-hour Curfew

Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State has relaxed the curfew imposed as a result of the violent protest that trailed the arrest of suspects linked to the murder of Deborah Samuel.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Deborah, a 200 level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched and burnt to death by an angry mob on Thursday after being accused of blasphemy. The situation drew condemnation from many, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

In a swift reaction, the police authorities arrested two suspects linked to the murder, saying they had begun a manhunt for other suspects who appeared in footage of the gruesome murder which trended on social media.

Shortly after, a violent protest degenerated in the north-western state that led to several loss of properties.

Worried by the situation, Governor Tambuwal declared a 24-hour curfew within the metropolis on Saturday in a bid to prevent the protest from spreading further.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini, via a statement on Monday said Governor Tambuwal relaxed the curfew after receiving a briefing from security agencies in the state.

“Sequel to the briefing by the security heads in the state, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to affording people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood.”

Week 48 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, June 2022: Aussie 2022

About Author

Sokoto Government Relaxes 24-hour Curfew
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 25, 20130243

Minister Decries FHA Failure to Fulfil Promise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Amal Pepple has bemoaned the inability of the Federal Housing Authority to fulfil its purpose of provi
Read More
militants COVERSOCIETY
July 25, 20162334

We’ll Declare Niger Delta Republic August 1 –Militants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Militants group, the Adaka Boro Avengers (ABA) have vowed that nothing would stop them from declaring the Niger Delta Republic on August 1. In a statement,
Read More
January 30, 20153260

Oando, UBA, Access Bank Shop For N114bn Amid Bearish Capital Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite the current bearish run in Nigeria’s capital market, three firms have  floated offers to raise a total of N114 billion from investors. Oando P
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.