SoftAlliance Introduces New Technology To Help Transport Management

Traffic Enforce is a technology solution that SoftAlliance has introduced to the transportation industry.

The company, according to a statement, specializes in creating solutions meant to use technology to improve traffic management and enforce laws.

The Nigeria Transportation Commissioners Forum’s 2022 National Transport Technology Exhibition in Lagos included the recently released technology.

According to a release, the expo aimed to promote partnerships, integration, and harmonization of regulations among the nation’s states governing the transportation industry.

The statement read in part, “The company believes this approach will ensure improved transport safety and inter/intra-regional security for economic growth and development.

“The conference presented a unique opportunity to showcase the robust enforcement solution and its capabilities as a veritable tool for securing lives and assets across the country.

“The solution is also designed with dark spot identification, speed limit monitoring and traffic light enforcement and the output can also be extended and shared with authorised agencies. Indeed, the solution is indeed a must-have tool for all enforcement agents in the country.”