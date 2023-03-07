SOFRI Rewards Customers With 1 Million Naira

Fast growing Bank, Sofri (powered by Links Microfinance Bank) has recently flagged off its weekly raffle draw “Sofri 10k awoof promo (Season 1)’. 100 winners will emerge in the weekly raffle draws with instant cash prize of N10,000 each.

As from March 9, 2023, winners will be revealed every Thursdays at the weekly raffle draws. The 100 lucky winners will receive N10,000 each, and on same Thursday that their names are announced as lucky at the Live show. As new customers should simply go to the Sofri website – SofriSofri.com to check their eligibility. The raffle program is approved and to by witnessed by officials from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

The “Sofri 10K awoof” promo seeks to ease financial hardships and mitigate the effects of the current cash swap and cashless policy.

The Chief Operating Officer, Sofri, Barnabas Okwudibie, said in a statement about this initiative that the promo is a part of their corporate policy as ‘the bank that gives back’ He stated that the main motivation for Sofri’s inception was to improve Nigeria’s mobile banking culture and user experience. “We can relate to the difficulties the typical Nigerian faces in accessing their own money, which is why Sofri offers banking services that fits the needs of Nigerians, particularly the upwardly mobile digital persons. The Season 1 of the Sofri 10k Awoof part of the Bank’s commitment to giving back to society’’ he added.

Sofri is a digital banking Mobile App, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as Links Microfinance Bank. Sofri has helped its customers with a contemporary Banking Mobile App that is fast, simple and seamless.

Since its launch in April 2021, Sofri has gained several local and international recognition. The Bank was recognized in Kenya by winning the award “NeoBank Rising Star – West Africa” at the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 conference. Sofri also bagged the “Consumer Digital Bank of the Year Award” at the BusinessDay BAFI Awards 2022. Sofri has garnered many more visibility in Saudi Arabia as well as other African countries.