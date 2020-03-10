Social Media Bill Opposed at Senate Hearing

The bill seeking to regulate the social media has been widely opposed at the senate public hearing regarding its consideration.

At the hearing held in Abuja on Monday, 80 percent of the speakers opposed protection from internet falsehoods and manipulation bill, asking the lawmakers to dispose of it.

Only three of the 25 agencies and groups who spoke were in favor of the bill, while two said they had no definite position on the matter.

Among those who threw their weight behind the piece of legislation are the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Most of those who spoke against the bill argued it is a ploy to clamp down on free speech, and that it is also against the tenets of the 1999 constitutional and international treaties adopted by Nigeria.

Source: The Cable