POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Social Intervention: Buhari Has Done More Than Any Other Administration – APC’s Aliyu

July 22, 20210123
An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Farouq Aliyu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in nation-building.

According to Farouq Aliyu who was a guest on Channels Television programme Politics Today on Wednesday stated that “No government in this country has done social intervention programmes as much as President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He made the statement while speaking on his party’s chances at the 2023 presidential race.

Aliyu argued that the Buhari administration may have been unsuccessful in some of its efforts, however, it has done outperformed its predecessors.

He mocked the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, saying its members are exiting due to the absence of leadership.

“But in our party, we have the President,” Aliyu said, adding: “the PDP cannot boast of having a leadership as good as that of President Buhari. No matter what you want to say, Buhari is a person of impeccable integrity.

Buhari had campaigned on the promises of improved national security, a better economy, and tackling corruption all of which Aliyu believes the President has done satisfactorily.

Aliyu made mention of initiatives of the current administration which include; Trader Moni programme, the N-Power, the school feeding programme, road rehabilitation projects as some of the successes of the President.

Despite the country’s increasingly rife economic instability, insecurity and corruption, the APC chieftain is confident that the party has a better chance than any other party in the 2023 race.

“Nigerians have complete confidence in the APC,” he said, adding, however, that if the party does not win the presidential election, the government will confidently concede defeat.

Social Intervention: Buhari Has Done More Than Any Other Administration – APC’s Aliyu
