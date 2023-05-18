So Fresh Set To Open New Outlet In Ibadan

So Fresh, Nigeria’s pioneer and favourite healthy food restaurant, is set to bring its delicious, fresh, and nutrient-rich meals to the city of Ibadan, with the launch of its newest outlet on Saturday, 20th of May 2023.

With the opening of the brand new outlet located at 4 Town Planning Way, Ring Road, So Fresh is looking forward to bringing freshness and a culture of healthy lifestyle to residents in Ibadan, one of Nigeria’s most vibrant cities.

To create excitement for the launch, So Fresh has planned three activities to engage with the Ibadan community, kicking off with an exciting roadshow to five major locations in Ibadan, including Bodija, Jericho, Oluyole, University of Ibadan, Ring Road, and Samonda. This roadshow, scheduled for Friday, 19th of May 2023, aims to give Ibadan to feel of So Fresh’s arrival in the city.

The Launch activities will culminate with the grand opening event at the So Fresh Ibadan outlet with an exclusive gathering of members of the press, customers, friends of the brand, and key brand representatives.

After the official opening event, So Fresh will host customers to an Open House all day with the chance to experience the new store and indulge in wide variety of So Fresh’s delicious salads, juices, smoothies, parfait, fiesta wraps, sandwiches, and other quick, healthy meals with 25% discounts and free samples of So Fresh’s products.

So, mark your calendars for Friday 19th and Saturday 20th of May 2023 and get set to experience freshness for everyone as So Fresh lands in Ibadan. Live fresh, live healthy with So Fresh, coming soon to Ibadan!

You can also visit the SoFresh website: https://sofreshng.com/ for more amazing healthy meal options.