Snapplify Expands Into West Africa To Impact Education

As part of its commitment to improving access to digital education, leading global edtech company, Snapplify, is investing heavily in West Africa.

The company, established in South Africa in 2012, has already had hundreds of registrations by educational institutions in the region.

“Schools and tertiary institutions are looking for high-quality education tools that are relevant and appropriate for their region,” said Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch. “Snapplify is offering them just that.”

To support its expansion in the region, Snapplify is growing its local team, having recently hired Doyin Shonubi as Sales Manager. The company also has offices across South Africa, as well as Kenya, Europe, the UK and the US.

Snapplify already has the largest network of booksellers in Africa and is partnered with hundreds of publishers to ensure that institutions and students have access to curriculum-aligned content.

“Collaboration and partnership have always been a key part of Snapplify’s success story and our ability to drive meaningful change,” said Lynch.

“We are looking forward to connecting with more local players to empower even more West African educational institutions and students with everything they need to teach and learn.”