Snapchat To Extend Applications Service to Web

Snapchat, a popular photo and messaging app, has expanded its services to the Web, allowing users to send messages and conduct video calls to their contacts from their computers.

Initially, the firm targeted youthful customers with a viral photo-sharing service on cell phones or mobile tablets. Snap’s latest change acknowledges that its users have matured, with many of them working on large displays at home or at work.

Evan Thomas Spiegel, Snapchat’s co-founder and CEO, stated that the new desktop version of the app would first be accessible to users in Australia and New Zealand, as well as Snapchat+ members in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

“The web offering will be a more stripped-down version of the mobile app, primarily focusing on the app’s messaging feature as opposed to its Stories feature.

“Like the Snap app, messages will disappear after 24 hours, and any Snaps users watch from their desktop computers will delete right after viewing, Spiegel revealed in a statement.

It stated further that Snap will bring more features of the app to the desktop version, including the ability for users to liven up their video calls with the use of lenses.