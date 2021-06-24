fbpx
Smuggling Persists As Petrol Consumption Rise By 70% In May

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Smuggling Persists As Petrol Consumption Rise By 70% In May

June 24, 2021035
Smuggling Persists As Petrol Consumption Rise By 70% In May

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday said the country recorded 102 million litres daily petrol consumption of petrol in May as against an average of 60 million litres.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said in a statement issued in Abuja, said the 70 percent increase in daily consumption was a result of crude oil theft and illicit smuggling of petroleum products to other countries.

He said NNPC was collaborating with law enforcement agencies and other relevant downstream and upstream stakeholders to curb the menace of petroleum products smuggling and crude oil theft.

According to Kyari, the corporation is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC, and all the security agencies put an end to petroleum products smuggling.

Kyari insisted that all the 102 million litres of petrol was not consumed by Nigerians alone.

READ ALSO: Court Directs FG To Pay Akwa Ibom, Rivers State $3 billion From Oil Revenue

“We all agree that smuggling is not a business that should be condoned because even for deregulated petroleum products, it brings extra cost burden on this country both in terms of safety and security of supply and in securing of foreign exchange,” Kyari said.

“It even constitutes more burden to this country when the product involved is a regulated product like Premium Motor Spirit.”

“We all know that our daily consumption is not up to 60 million litres. We all know that, and that is why we have to pull it down. We will pull it down by every means necessary,” Kyari stated.

The Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the security agency was ready to work with the NNPC to ensure that all culprits in the economic sabotage were apprehended.

The Major Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Petroleum Tanker Drivers and all the other stakeholders also expressed readiness to partner NNPC to bring an end to petroleum products smuggling.

About Author

Smuggling Persists As Petrol Consumption Rise By 70% In May
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Pinnick NEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 2, 20180197

Chris Giwa Arrives NFF Secretariat to Resume Office as Chairman

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chris Giwa on Monday reported at the Secretariat of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to assume office as substantive chairman of the federation. Giwa told
Read More
Balarabe Musa COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 11, 20200293

Breaking: Former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa is Dead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Kaduna State Governor , Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is dead. Details shortly… Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram
Read More
National Assembly 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 18, 20180118

NASS Committee on 2019 General Elections Budget Adjourns Sine Die

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters on Friday adjourned sine die after listening to submissions of both the Minister of Budget and Pl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.