SMEs Repose Confidence in Jumia for Business Growth

A group of small and micro business owners across the country has said they are confident that Jumia will continue helping their businesses achieve significant growth.

The sellers expressed this sentiment at the quarterly vendor board meeting with key leaders of the e-commerce company which held recently in Lagos.

The meeting was organised to brainstorm on and identify untapped growth potential that sellers on the platform could leverage to grow their businesses.

In her opening remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah urged the sellers to constantly ensure they list top quality products and manage their inventory to avoid out of stock and automatic cancellation which affects their “seller score”.

She noted that sellers with the highest scores attract more orders from customers.

The Chief Operating Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Susan Chen urged the sellers to leverage some of the big sales event organised by the company.

She cited Jumia Anniversary, Black Friday, Mobile Week as some of the commercial events that can aid the sellers in growing 3 times more if they enthusiastically take advantage of these sales events.