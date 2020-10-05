SME Owners Laud MTN’s Revv Initiative

October 5, 2020 26

Small business owners participating in the ongoing Revv Programme, an SME capacity development initiative by MTN Nigeria, have commended the ICT company for equipping them with essential skills required to scale their business and position it for growth in a post-COVID environment.

The Revv Programme was created to reach over 10,000 small business owners using a four-pronged approach, which includes masterclasses, access to new markets, productivity tools support and expert advisory. Through the programme, MTN Nigeria aims to help entrepreneurs rethink and retool their businesses in order to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was launched on August 18, 2020 and was attended by the Honorable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patanmi; the honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman; the Chairman, MTN Board of Directors, Ernest Ndukwe; among other dignitaries.

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman while speaking at the launch event called on large corporates to join MTN and “position themselves to support SMEs who are essential to economic growth as we go into 2021 and beyond”, adding that, “the Revv Programme is our way of standing with SMEs in their journey to rise through these challenging times.”

Commending the initiative, a fashion entrepreneur Taiwo Amao joined one of the virtual masterclasses from Ibadan. In her comment, she said, “I am very grateful to MTN for this opportunity”. Taiwo’s business helps women build their self-confidence while promoting the African culture. She joined the masterclass to learn how to upscale her business to positively impact the wider society.

Another participant, Grace Akpala, a digital marketing entrepreneur based in Lagos thanked MTN for the opportunity to learn new skills that will increase her business output. In her words, “thanks to MTN for this wonderful opportunity to learn and put into practice for better output in my business.”

A total of nine masterclasses will be delivered by MTN executives and industry experts after which 200 will be selected to join MTN’s Y’ello 200 accelerator programme, giving them exclusive access to a broad range of technology-driven tools and services.