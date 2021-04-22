fbpx
Smartphone Companies Shipped 340m Units In Q1 2021, Up By 24%

April 22, 20210173
The total global shipments of smartphone devices in the first quarter of 2021 rose to 340 million units, representing a 24 percent increase, states a report by Strategy Analytics.

The high shipment figure was stimulated by the introduction of 5G devices by Chinese phone makers.

The Chinese smartphone market saw a 35 percent year-on-year increase up to 94 million units.

Top smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo cornered 76 percent of the market in the first quarter.

Samsung, led the table, shipping 77 million units in the first quarter of the year, representing a 32 percent year-on-year increase, up from 58 percent recorded in 2020.

With 20 million units less, Apple follows behind Samsung with 57 million units shipped globally, holding a 17 percent share of the market.

READ ALSO: Senate Approves FG’s $1.5bn, €995m External Loan Request

The report noted that Apple’s global sales was boosted by the iPhone 12 series and the penetration of 5G products.

In third place was Xiaomi, shipping a total of 49 million units, taking 15 percent of the smartphone market, 5 percent more than it did the previous year.

Xiaomi’s two major markets were China and India, with an entry into European, African, and Latin American markets.

Oppo had an 11 percent stake in the smartphone market share, placing it in the fourth position, the report stated.

In the fifth place was Vivo that saw an 85 percent year-on-year increase in Q1 2021.

