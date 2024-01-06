Smartcash PSB Launches “Free Transfers To All Banks” Campaign

Smartcash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has launched a new feature “Free Transfers to All Banks” which allows all customers to transfer funds to any bank account nationwide, at no cost, and this feature is available to both new and existing users.

The campaign underscores Smartcash’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its users and is available to both new and existing users of the mobile money platform.

Speaking on the launch of this milestone feature, Head of Brand and Communications, Smartcash PSB, Kelechi Amogu, said the campaign aligns with the organization’s commitment to providing cost effective financial solutions, alongside its ongoing drive for financial inclusion and financial literacy.

“This initiative is not just about using our platform; but it unlocks a world of benefits and rewards. We believe in making financial transactions more accessible and rewarding for our users and this campaign is a testament to our commitment to their financial well-being,” she said.

With the standout feature of the introduction of zero charges for customers when transferring funds to other banks, Amogu added. “This means that Smartcash users can now send money to friends, family, or business associates at no cost, further solidifying our commitment to providing cost-effective financial solutions.”

Launching this new feature aims to redefine digital financial services, offering compelling incentives for both existing and new users to experience the convenience and advantages of the using the Smartcash platform.