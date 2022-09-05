Smart Adeyemi Raises Bill To Modify Electoral Legislation

Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West says he is putting out a measure that will forbid the nomination of candidates from the same religion to run together.

If enacted into law, a presidential candidate would not be permitted to select a running mate from among those of the same religion.

Both Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, and Bola Tinubu are Muslims.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket has come under fire, even from party members.

Speaking on Sunday at a media briefing in Abuja, Adeyemi said the bill is attempting to modify the electoral legislation.

“I hereby propose an amendment of section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 by inserting a new sub-section 3,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future, as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policies which will be capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation.

“For me, as a statesman, I owe myself the responsibility to speak the truth at all times, irrespective of mischievous misinterpretations.”

The senator claimed that even though he supports Tinubu and Shettima, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has legitimate reservations about the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“But we must not confront these issues in such a manner that will obstruct the fabric of our national unity, peace and stability which we have all fought very hard to keep,” he said.

“Yes, there have been oversights in key appointments in the past, which tends to keep the Christians at a disadvantage, and this has caused apprehension amongst us.

“However, let us, in unity of faith in our nation and above all, in the almighty God, give our support to the APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates to pilot the affairs of our nation within the stipulated time.”