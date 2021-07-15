fbpx

Six Super Tucano Aircrafts Depart US For Nigeria

July 15, 2021088
The Nigerian government is set to receive the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft which departed the United States on Wednesday July 14, 2021.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He said the six aircraft will pass through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Senate Okays 3% For Host Communities In Harmonised PIB Despite Protests

According to him, an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

Gabkwet said the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information was ready to receive any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

