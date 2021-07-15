Six Super Tucano Aircrafts Depart US For Nigeria

July 15, 2021 88

The Nigerian government is set to receive the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft which departed the United States on Wednesday July 14, 2021.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He said the six aircraft will pass through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

According to him, an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

Gabkwet said the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information was ready to receive any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.