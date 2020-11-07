Six Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 In Lagos School – Akin Abayomi

November 7, 2020 120

Six persons from a secondary school in Lagos State have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure in a statement released on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the first discovery of COVID-19 infection was made on Tuesday

“Lagos State Government has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland,” the statement read.

“A member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November. Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.

“The staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.”

Abayomi assured members of the public that the situation is under control.

“Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community. All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears,” he said.

“Students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted to one of the accredited isolation centers in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families.

“Members of the Emergency Operation Center Lagos, NCDC and our counterparts in the Ministry of Education have been deployed in the school to provide strategic interventions and support. These include psychosocial support, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people.”

The development comes one week after Abayomi said the government might impose another lockdown on the state over rising COVID-19 cases.