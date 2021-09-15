Six Nigerians Identified As Terrorist Sponsors By UAE

September 15, 2021 107

A media report by a local news platform, Emirates News Agency in United Arabs Emirate (UAE) listed six Nigerians as financiers of terrorism activities.

It said their names were found in an approved list of 38 individuals and 15 entities and that the resolution was issued by the UAE Cabinet under No 83 of 2021.

The country said the listed individuals and entities, including their affiliates, are being monitored.

Other sponsors are from Afghanistan, Yemen, India, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon and the UAE among other countries.

The Nigerians named are Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The report read, “The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

“The resolution underscores the UAE’s commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.

“The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours,” the report read.