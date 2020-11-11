Six Month Old Puppy Becomes Mayor of Kentucky Town

The attention of the world was fixated on the United State as the world’s most powerful democracy reached another election cycle.
In an exemplification of the phrase “truth is stranger than fiction”, the less than 500 inhabitants of Rabbit Hash, Boone County, Kentucky, a small town, have elected a six-month-old French bulldog named Wilbur Beast as their new mayor.
Wilbur was declared the victor, defeating its oppositions, a beagle named Jack Rabbit, a golden retriever named Poppy, a donkey named Higgins, a cat and a rooster, in a keenly contested poll.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Bobbi Kayser, the president of the historical society said:
We think this is the most important election of 2020. They asked all the mayors to honor that birthday, but Rabbit Hash didn’t have a mayor. We decided that the best way to get a mayor was to hold our own election.
The pet politics of Rabbit Hash has evolved over the years, as the town has changed its political system from life tenure in office to a four-year term for its elected Mayor. That rule changed in 2016 after a fire incident forced the RHHS to raise funds. This year’s election saw a candidate try to woo voters by hosting a live music event. Kayser adds:
One candidate even had a live music event. Everybody puts up signs, and they are hilarious.
Wilbur’s victory was announced by Lady Stone, a border collie and the town’s ambassador in a Facebook post.
The office would be up for contestants to vie for by 2024 when Wilbur’s tenure would have run its full course.
