Six Month Old Puppy Becomes Mayor of Kentucky Town

November 11, 2020 21

The attention of the world was fixated on the United State as the world’s most powerful democracy reached another election cycle. In an exemplification of the phrase “truth is stranger than fiction”, the less than 500 inhabitants of Rabbit Hash, Boone County, Kentucky, a small town, have elected a six-month-old French bulldog named Wilbur Beast as their new mayor. Wilbur was declared the victor, defeating its oppositions, a beagle named Jack Rabbit, a golden retriever named Poppy, a donkey named Higgins, a cat and a rooster, in a keenly contested poll.

The election has been a tradition of since 1998. Although it is not an official election, participating voters donate $1 to exercise their enfranchisement. The proceeds are channeled to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, the RHHS has raised over $23,000 through donations in 2020.

The canine garnered 13,143 votes, thereby defeating the sitting incumbent Brynneth Pawltro (or Mayor Brynn), whose tenure began at the same time as Trump’s presidency. Despite the number of votes exceeding the population of the town, Brynneth is said not to be contesting the outcome of the poll.

The history-making town started the practice when Boone County, which governs Rabbit Hash, marked its 200th anniversary in 1998 asked all the mayors within the county to honour that birthday. Rabbit Hash being so small didn’t have a mayor, so they elected an animal instead.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Bobbi Kayser, the president of the historical society said:

We think this is the most important election of 2020. They asked all the mayors to honor that birthday, but Rabbit Hash didn’t have a mayor. We decided that the best way to get a mayor was to hold our own election.

The pet politics of Rabbit Hash has evolved over the years, as the town has changed its political system from life tenure in office to a four-year term for its elected Mayor. That rule changed in 2016 after a fire incident forced the RHHS to raise funds. This year’s election saw a candidate try to woo voters by hosting a live music event. Kayser adds:

One candidate even had a live music event. Everybody puts up signs, and they are hilarious.