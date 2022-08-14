Six Customers Win 1m From Dangote Bag Of Goodies Event

In its third Dangote bag of “Goodies” event, Dangote Industries Limited has given N1 million in cash presents to each of its six clients as a prize.

In addition, winners of the competition, which started in July and was supposed to end in October, received fans, televisions, and refrigerators as consolation prizes.

More winners would be announced in the upcoming months, the National Director of Sales and Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, stated while presenting the prize at a gathering in Lagos.

According to Sanni, no amount of spending on the clients in the form of rewards and presents would be sufficient to express gratitude for their ongoing support.

She said, “This is just a thank-you package to our loyal customers for patronising the best quality cement in the industry. All you need to do is continue to buy Dangote Cement.

“This is the third season, and we do not intend to stop now. It is only getting bigger and better. Many millionaires and multimillionaires are going to emerge.

“When you buy the cement, there will be a card inside which would either have a letter from the name Dangote, or an instant gift which can be collected at our over 200,000 centres nationwide.

There is a star prize of N5m. All one needs to do is get the letters D-A-N-G-O-T-E where the letter ‘G’ has an eagle on top to win that.”