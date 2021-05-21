fbpx
Six Cities To Benefit From FG’s $75m World Bank Loan For Water Supply

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTER

Six Cities To Benefit From FG’s $75m World Bank Loan For Water Supply

May 21, 2021055
Six Cities To Benefit From FG's $75m World Bank Loan For Water Supply

The Federal Government has commenced dialogue with the World Bank to secure a $75 million loan to provide water in communities nationwide.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, made the disclosure at an interactive session with media executives in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that government planned to commence a pilot programme of the water supply in six cities in the country. He, however, did not name the cities to benefit.

“We’re trying to get the states to invest in water as part of our plan to implement the water resources master plan.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lack of access to portable water had been a major problem for Nigerian communities for centuries.

The development has resulted to poor hygiene in most of the rural communities where majority of Nigerian citizens reside.

READ ALSO: Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

The minister said that government was also seeking fund to tackle the perennial flooding along River Niger and River Benue.

He defended the penchant of government to build dams in the northern areas of the country, arguing that Southern Nigeria does not need dams because the area has enough rainfall all year round.

Citing Oji River in Enugu State, Adamu spoke of a well that was built in the town in 1913, saying that the well is still spilling water and constituting hazards to residents.

The minister pointed out that provision of potable water was entirely the responsibility of state governments and local government councils, noting that the federal government is intervening to provide water for the populace.

He stressed the need for the public, especially media practitioners, to support the Water Resources Bill being pushed by the federal government.

“The Water Resources Bill must be passed for the nation to move forward in the water resources sector,” Adamu stated.

NAN

About Author

Six Cities To Benefit From FG’s $75m World Bank Loan For Water Supply
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 10, 2013089

Thatcher’s Funeral Set For April 17

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher  who passed away on  Monday will be buried on Wednesday, the 17th of April, Downing Street has announced. T
Read More
Weight Loss FOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20190160

Let’s Talk Protein And Weight Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Proteins have been identified as one of the building blocks of body tissues. They are an important component of every cell in the body. The body uses protei
Read More
Marwa Tasks NDLEA State Commanders On Drug War NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 26, 20210247

Marwa Tasks NDLEA State Commanders On Drug War

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Newly appointed chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, has directed officers of the agency in all the states
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.