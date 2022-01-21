fbpx

Sirika Says FG Will Ensure Completion Of Ebonyi Airport

January 21, 20220165
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday that the Federal Government is going to ensure that the construction of the Ebonyi State airport is completed.

Sirika described the Ebonyi State airport project as a worthwhile one that would definitely open up the state to both domestic and international investments.

This was disclosed this in his office in Abuja while hosting the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the aviation ministry, James Odaudu.

“The minister gave the assurance that the Ministry of Aviation will do whatever is required to bring the project (Ebonyi airport) to fruition, considering the prospects for employment generation.”

Sirika noted Umahi’s decision to build the airport was one of courage and foresight, believing that the airport was guaranteed to expose the state’s agricultural potentials to the international market.

He told his guest that the Federal Government had since inception, embarked on creating an enabling environment for the expansion of the aviation industry in Nigeria and this had been acknowledged by the global aviation community. 

Umahi had earlier briefed the minister on the progress of the airport project and said he remained committed to its successful completion, considering the expected benefits to the people of the state.

He expressed the appreciation of the state to the Federal Government for the encouragement and support in seeing the project to its present stage and assured Sirika that the airport when completed would meet all industry requirements.

Sirika Says FG Will Ensure Completion Of Ebonyi Airport
